Weather News
Bills-Seahawks preview: Weather could cause big passing problems for NFL Week 8 matchup in Seattle

Fantasy football owners should be preparing for the Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks game as weather could mean a loss in points in Sunday's afternoon matchup. Rain could threaten Josh Allen and Geno Smith's passing game, as well as any big throws to top wide receivers like DK Metcalf and Amari Cooper at Lumen Field.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
A brief atmospheric river will drench the Pacific Northwest from late Friday into Sunday with periods of heavy rain and even some snow in the higher pass levels of the Cascades. 02:15

Stormy weekend in the Northwest set to bring heavy rains, gusty wind

A brief atmospheric river will drench the Pacific Northwest from late Friday into Sunday with periods of heavy rain and even some snow in the higher pass levels of the Cascades.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks won’t just be showing off their new head coach and revamped defense in their mid-season NFL matchup against the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon, they’ll be showing off their hometown’s rainy reputation. 

The second of a pair of weekend storms will swing a cold front through the Emerald City Saturday night into early Sunday morning, leaving unsettled weather in its wake for the 1:05 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field, located on the southern edge of Downtown Seattle.

Seattle Forecast Sunday

Futuretrack forecast showing predicted radar image for Seattle on Oct. 27, 2024

Cooler air flooding into the skies above the stadium will keep a burst of rain showers going through the game but also bring an unstable atmosphere that could turn some of those showers into thunderstorms with small hail

Fantasy football implications

For two teams that rely heavily on the passing game, rain could hinder any long balls set for Seahawks' wide receiver DK Metcalf or Bills' new WR Amari Cooper.

Let's hope that Seattle's Geno Smith, who currently leads the league in passing yards, completions, and attempts, can keep up the astounding statistics, as the football will be a bit more difficult to grip and could lead to an increase in fumbles or errant throws. 

Fantasy football owners shouldn't be too worried about Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, as his running game has been bringing in ample points this season. 

NFL Seahawks Bills Oct 27

WHAT IS FOX WEATHER's 'ROWI' INDEX?

Of course, any lightning would lead to a temporary delay in the game. While Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are one of the least prone thunderstorm spots in the country, lightning has delayed a game before. On Sept. 15, 2013, lightning caused nearly an hour delay of a prime-time game against the San Francisco 49ers.

SEATTLE - SEPTEMBER 15:  Storm clouds roll through the stadium during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on September 15, 2013 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

(Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images)

In addition, winds behind the front will remain gusty out of the south, reaching 30-35 mph at times, adding more adventures to the kicking and passing games.  The stadium’s field is aligned south-to-north, meaning each team will be facing staunch headwinds for half the game.  

Could a team prioritize taking a 4th quarter tailwind over possession to begin the second half? Find out when the game kicks off on FOX at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday. 

