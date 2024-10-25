Bills-Seahawks preview: Weather could cause big passing problems for NFL Week 8 matchup in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks won’t just be showing off their new head coach and revamped defense in their mid-season NFL matchup against the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon, they’ll be showing off their hometown’s rainy reputation.

The second of a pair of weekend storms will swing a cold front through the Emerald City Saturday night into early Sunday morning, leaving unsettled weather in its wake for the 1:05 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field, located on the southern edge of Downtown Seattle.

Cooler air flooding into the skies above the stadium will keep a burst of rain showers going through the game but also bring an unstable atmosphere that could turn some of those showers into thunderstorms with small hail.

Fantasy football implications

For two teams that rely heavily on the passing game, rain could hinder any long balls set for Seahawks' wide receiver DK Metcalf or Bills' new WR Amari Cooper.

Let's hope that Seattle's Geno Smith, who currently leads the league in passing yards, completions, and attempts, can keep up the astounding statistics, as the football will be a bit more difficult to grip and could lead to an increase in fumbles or errant throws.

Fantasy football owners shouldn't be too worried about Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, as his running game has been bringing in ample points this season.

WHAT IS FOX WEATHER's 'ROWI' INDEX?

Of course, any lightning would lead to a temporary delay in the game. While Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are one of the least prone thunderstorm spots in the country, lightning has delayed a game before. On Sept. 15, 2013, lightning caused nearly an hour delay of a prime-time game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition, winds behind the front will remain gusty out of the south, reaching 30-35 mph at times, adding more adventures to the kicking and passing games. The stadium’s field is aligned south-to-north, meaning each team will be facing staunch headwinds for half the game.

Could a team prioritize taking a 4th quarter tailwind over possession to begin the second half? Find out when the game kicks off on FOX at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.