Santa Ana winds return nearly 1 year after helping spark historic Los Angeles wildfire disaster

LOS ANGELES – Powerful wind gusts are blowing across parts of Southern California — a wintertime phenomenon known as a Santa Ana wind event — nearly a year to the day that the same weather pattern helped spark the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

However, instead of last year's bone-dry conditions that fueled the state's worst wildfire disaster, recent record amounts of rainfall have saturated soils this year, rendering a weather-driven wildfire threat virtually nonexistent.

WHAT ARE SANTA ANA WINDS?

The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Alerts for much of Southern California through Sunday.

WHAT ARE HIGH WIND WARNINGS?

A High Wind Warning is in place in the mountains north of Los Angeles where wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.

Instead of a wildfire threat, the NWS warned that strong wind gusts may cause hazardous driving conditions for high-profile cars and trucks along the southern part of the Interstate 5 corridor through the Grapevine.

In addition, sporadic power outages are possible as power poles are more susceptible to falling when the ground is saturated.

Santa Ana wind warnings were first issued on Jan. 5, 2025, two days ahead of the first reports of the flames that would become the Palisades Fire.

Earlier this week, FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray, who covered the historic wildfire disaster as it unfolded, noted that the mountains north of Los Angeles were "lush and green with vegetation," a stark contrast from a year ago.

Nearly a year after the disaster, reconstruction is still just beginning for many victims.

Many community members who Ray spoke with were frustrated by the slow progress.

In their totality, the wildfires scorched more than 57,000 acres, killed 31 people and destroyed more than 18,000 structures.