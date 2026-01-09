Santa Ana winds return nearly 1 year after helping spark historic Los Angeles wildfire disaster
Instead of a wildfire threat, the National Weather Service warned that strong wind gusts may cause hazardous driving conditions for high-profile cars and trucks along the southern part of the Interstate 5 corridor through the Grapevine.
CALIFORNIA WIND THREAT: Santa Ana wind threat returns to Southern California nearly a year to the day that the same weather pattern helped spark the Los Angeles Wildfire disaster. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar analyzes the whipping winds that have spawned hazard warnings in the Golden State.
JAN. 10, 2025: Thick smoke rises from the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles County on January 10, 2025. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to flee, while emergency crews work to protect homes and critical infrastructure from the advancing flames.
((Photo by SAM GHAZI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images))
MALIBU, CA - JANUARY 07, 2025: Embers fly in high winds as firefighters battle winds and flames as multiple beachfront homes go up in flames along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in the Palisades Fire on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
( (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images))
ALTADENA, CA - JANUARY 07, 2025: A wind-driven fire burns in the Eaton Canyon area on January 7, 2025 in Altadena, California. Santa Ana wind is fueling a brush fire in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena on the evening of January 7, prompting mandatory evacuations.
((Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images))
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 07, 2025: The rising Pacific Palisades fire plume is seen through the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood, CA during high winds in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
((Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images))
The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Alerts for much of Southern California through Sunday.
A High Wind Warning is in place in the mountains north of Los Angeles where wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.
Wind Alerts. (FOX Weather)
In addition, sporadic power outages are possible as power poles are more susceptible to falling when the ground is saturated.
FILE - JURUPA VALLEY CA MARCH 14, 2024 Gusty Santa Ana winds toppled this Amazon box truck on the 60 Freeway east transition to the 15 Freeway north. It was a single vehicle accident with no injuries Thursday, March 14, 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Santa Ana wind warnings were first issued on Jan. 5, 2025, two days ahead of the first reports of the flames that would become the Palisades Fire.
Earlier this week, FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray, who covered the historic wildfire disaster as it unfolded, noted that the mountains north of Los Angeles were "lush and green with vegetation," a stark contrast from a year ago.
It's been one year since the Palisades and Eaton fires started on Jan. 7, 2025. Leading up to the fire, weather conditions were extremely conducive for wildfire starts in California. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier looks back at the day the fire started and how quickly things escalated a week after the start.
Nearly a year after the disaster, reconstruction is still just beginning for many victims.
Many community members who Ray spoke with were frustrated by the slow progress.
One year after the Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed thousands of buildings and left 31 people dead, destruction still remains in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Hundreds of homes are in the process of being rebuilt, but a lot of pain and heartbreak remains in the charred structures of the neighborhood. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray takes a look at where things stand now.
In their totality, the wildfires scorched more than 57,000 acres, killed 31 people and destroyed more than 18,000 structures.