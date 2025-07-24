San Francisco experiencing coldest summer since 1965 while most of country sweats

SAN FRANCISCO – While the majority of the county bakes under a sweltering heat dome, the San Francisco Bay Area is experiencing one of its coldest summers in decades.

Temperatures were five degrees below average for June and are currently about four degrees below average for July.

With an average high temperature just shy of 68 degrees overall this season, this has been San Francisco's coolest summer since 1965.

The current conditions in the Bay Area are more typical of summer in Anchorage, Alaska, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

In June, there were only five days that reached 70 degrees or warmer, while July has seen just seven such days.

Over the past 30 years, the average high temperature in San Francisco was 71 degrees.

It's been so unseasonably cool, beachgoers on Tuesday told FOX 2 San Francisco that they were wearing multiple layers.

"It would be nice if it would warm up just a bit," one of them told FOX 2.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an enhanced marine layer is one of the main factors in the unseasonably cold weather.

A marine layer is cool, moist air that forms close to the surface of the ocean and then moves inland. It often brings fog and low clouds to coastal areas, which block sunlight and bring temperatures down.

While a marine layer is generally omnipresent in San Francisco, it is currently being enhanced by cold water just offshore, where water temperatures are currently five degrees below average.

The region has also not seen any dominant high pressure systems this summer, like the heat dome that is currently gripping the central and eastern U.S.

High pressure traps warm air near the ground and suppresses cloud formation such as those formed by a marine layer.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures are forecast to remain below average this month and thus this season could break nearly century-old records for the coldest summer in the Bay Area.