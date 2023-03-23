33 injured as research vessel tips over in dry dock during Scotland windstorm

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Dozens of people were injured when a large research vessel tipped over during high winds at a dry dock facility in Scotland on Wednesday.

Winds were gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph in the area when The Petrel leaned over at a 45-degree angle at the Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, around 8:35 a.m. local time.

Medics raced to the scene to find several people in need of treatment. In all, 33 people were injured – ambulances took 21 people to area hospitals, while another 12 were treated at the scene, according to Scottish Ambulance Service.

Leith Councillor Adam McVey tweeted that the ship "dislodged from its holding in strong winds," according to TMX. "Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly," McVey said.

The 250-foot research vessel used to be owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, according to Edinburghlive. Allen died in 2018, and the ship was sold to the U.S. Navy in 2022, the report stated. The ship had been credited with finding dozens of sunken warships.

Scotland Police said the injured had been cared for, and the situation was stable by the afternoon.

"I would also like to thank the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties," said Scotland Police Superintendent Mark Rennie. "We continue to ask people to avoid the area."