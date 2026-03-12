Southwest facing record heat spring temperatures as East returns to more chilly conditions, snow

The Southwestern U.S. is about to see potential record-breaking heat for March this weekend, as the East begins to cool down after recent unseasonable warmth.

High temperatures across the Southwest are expected to climb 10-20 degrees above average from California through Colorado starting Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, a large ridge of high pressure will build over the West Coast, persisting into next week.

Cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix typically see temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s this time of year, but forecasts show highs will climb into the 90s during the weekend into early next week.

Southwest heat overview

Heat Advisories are already in effect across coastal southern California, including Los Angeles, through Friday.

Triple-digit temperatures may begin as early as Tuesday or Wednesday across portions of Arizona. High temperatures across much of the Southwest could run 20-30 degrees above average.

Phoenix could reach 100° on Tuesday, which would mark the earliest 100-degree day on record if it occurs, breaking a record set in March 1988.

Forecast record highs

By Tuesday of next week, the heat is expected to intensify further, with record highs becoming more widespread and expanding into parts of Nevada and Colorado.

Meanwhile, the East Coast is starting to see cooler temperatures after several days of record warmth.

Cooler air moved into Thursday morning, and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day.

New York hourly forecast

Along with the cooler air, some lingering moisture may move up the East Coast during the day Thursday. As that moisture runs into colder air higher in the atmosphere, there could be a brief window for snow showers.

The FOX Forecast Center said any snow that reaches the ground is unlikely to stick because of the recent warmth. Some accumulation is possible across the Mid-Atlantic and any elevated locations.

Snow forecast Northeast

After Thursday, temperatures across the East will settle back closer to seasonal averages, with no immediate signs of another major burst of spring warmth returning anytime soon.

The Southwest is set to remain well above average through the end of March, according to the long-range temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center. Their 2-3 week outlook also maintains above-average temperatures across much of the West through the first week of April.