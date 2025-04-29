'So many snakes:' Recent rain creates oasis for reptiles along popular Texas hiking trail

AUSTIN, Texas – While Central Texas, including Austin, remains under extreme drought, a recent dose of rain was enough to bring more critters out to enjoy the short-lived rain relief along a popular hiking spot.

Outdoor and nature guide Nick Hayden runs the Explore Austin website and social channels, and was hiking along the Barton Creek Greenbelt on April 24 when he found a bevy of creatures enjoying the benefits of rain.

"There are so many snakes!" Hayden said in the video. "A whole snake-infested little pond – and a turtle."

Hayden told FOX Weather he regularly hikes the Greenbelt trail and sees how April rainfall can bring everything back to life. He said the Barton Creek Greenbelt has been heavily impacted by drought in recent years.

"Snakes, turtles, birds, and countless other native species are thriving across the trails. The Greenbelt, one of the largest urban wilderness preserves in the country, is a true Austin gem — and while the recent rain has made a big difference, I’m hopeful that one day we’ll see this stretch fully flowing with water again," Hayden said.

In another video recorded on April 4, also on the same trail, Hayden encountered the largest rattlesnake he had ever seen. He said the estimated 8-foot rattler nearly bit his ankle before he spotted it.

Hayden is organizing a volunteer cleanup effort to restore the Greenbelt. He will share more details soon on Instagram at @exploreatx.