Waterlogged Northeast, mid-Atlantic under renewed flood risk from slow-moving storms with heavy rain
The FOX Forecast Center says a slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms will first sweep across portions of the Ohio Valley during the day on Thursday and eventually into northern portions of the mid-Atlantic and western parts of the Northeast by Thursday night and into the overnight hours.
More heavy rain is headed for parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast starting on Thursday, and with the ground already saturated from rounds of heavy rain over the past few weeks is leading to a renewed risk of flooding across the region.
After a brief break in the action on Wednesday, parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are once again bracing for more severe weather and heavy rain, which is increasing the risk of flooding across the region due to recent rounds of wet weather.
The flash flood threat on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
The FOX Forecast Center says a cold front coming from the west will be the focus of the strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Thursday.
Those storms, according to the FOX Forecast Center, will combine into a strong squall line that will push into parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York later in the day into the evening and overnight hours.
Flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 2023.
This renewed threat comes after at least five people were killed in Pennsylvania during flash flooding over the weekend. Officials said upwards of 7 inches of rain fell in about 45 minutes near Washington Crossing and the surrounding area of Bucks County, which resulted in rapid flooding and extensive damage.
Northeast, New England faces flood threat Friday
The flash flood threat on Friday, July 21, 2023.
The line of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will make their way into eastern portions of the Northeast and New England by early Friday and will begin to weaken.
However, the FOX Forecast Center says more storms are expected to develop during the day on Friday thanks to daytime heating.
Forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Saturday, July 22, 2023.
While the severe weather threat remains low at this time, the storms will have the potential of producing torrential rain, with some areas picking up an inch or two of rain with some locally higher amounts.
The soil is already heavily saturated from the southern to central Appalachians to the northern mid-Atlantic and Northeast where the slow-moving storms could produce enough rain to lead to more flooding.
This will be especially true across portions of Vermont and far northeastern New York state.
Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vermont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
(John Tully for The Washington Post)
Gordon George, of Barre, Vermont, worked with his daughter, Danielle Palmer, of Washington, to survey the damage to his home caused by flash flooding July 11, 2023.
(John Tully for The Washington Post)
Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vermont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
( John Tully for The Washington Post)
Members of the Colchester Technical Rescue team respond to a call to evacuate two adults and an infant from their downtown Montpelier, Vermont apartment on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023.
(John Tully for The Washington Post)
Main Street is flooded on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont.
(Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)
People kayak up and down the flooded waters of Elm Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont.
(Kylie Cooper)
The day after the catastrophic flood in Ludlow, Vermont, is seen in drone video captured by Pat Moore on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
(Pat Moore / Facebook)
Vermont's capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT.
(Brandon Clement / LSM)
Vermont's capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT.
(Brandon Clement / LSM)
Vermont's capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT.
(Brandon Clement / LSM)
CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water rushes around an SUV on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
LONDONDERRY, VERMONT - JULY 10: A yard is flooded by rushing water on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around a house on Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water fills a parking lot around a Motel on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( )
CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( Scott Eisen)
Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday.
(henrysweatherchannel)
Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday.
(henrysweatherchannel)
Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday.
(henrysweatherchannel)
Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday.
(henrysweatherchannel)
A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
(@shanemcandrew/Twitter)
A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday.
(Alisha Durgin)
Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
(@AJShelto /Twitter)
Police closed U.S. Route 4 in Killington, Vermont, due to a mud slide and standing water.
(Killington Police Department)
Catastrophic and deadly flooding was reported in parts of New York state and Vermont last week.
Flood Watches in effect through Friday, July 21, 2023.
Because the ground is already heavily saturated, and with more heavy rain expected to push into the region by Friday, the National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches that stretch across the region.
The entire state of Vermont is included in the watch area, as well as portions of northeastern New York State.