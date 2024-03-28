US Marine among 2 swept out to sea during treacherous beach conditions in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Dangerous surf and rip currents around Puerto Rico have led to two people getting swept out to sea, including a U.S. Marine.

The U.S. Coast Guard said search efforts are still ongoing for 26-year-old Samuel Wanjiru, a U.S. Marine resident of Massachusetts, who went missing in the waters in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday.

While visiting the island with his family, Wanjiru experienced distress after going into the water in the La Pared beach area, the Coast Guard said.

Multiple offices of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and the Puerto Rico Police are also actively involved in Thursday's search.

Before Wanjiru went missing, the Coast Guard was alerted to a distressed person in Montones Beach in Isabela, Puerto Rico. Local authorities reported that the man was found unresponsive and later declared dead.

The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued High Surf and Life-Threatening Rip Current Advisories for eastern, northern and western beaches in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the weekend.

"This month has been deadly when it comes to beach drownings in the area of Puerto Rico," said Capt. Jose E. Díaz, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan. "During this long-holiday weekend, I urge locals and visitors to pay close attention to the weather conditions and warnings from the National Weather Service and that they don’t go into the water when visiting beaches in the west, north and eastern coasts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands until conditions subside."

Díaz said several hundred miles of open ocean beaches are extremely dangerous in the present conditions, and most do not have lifeguards.

"People need to realize that the situation is serious enough to limit our ability to respond to search and rescue cases with surface vessels without further endangering our crews and assets," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones to the sea. We hope they find strength during this most difficult time."