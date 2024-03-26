Florida spring break beach plans marred by dangerous rip currents, high surf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Spring break plans on Florida beaches along both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts are taking a pause as high surf and life-threatening rip currents create dangerous swimming conditions.

Strong southeasterly winds bring a high risk of rip currents and rough surf to popular spring break destinations this week.

Rip currents and high surf advisories are in effect on the Gulf Coast in Florida and Alabama and the entirety of Florida's east coast and south Georgia.

HOW TO SURVIVE RIP CURRENTS

Rip current advisories on Tuesday.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, pile up water and form a narrow stream that flows quickly away from shore. These hidden dangers can sweep even strong swimmers away, pulling them into deeper water, leading to fatigue and drowning.

About 22 people are killed each year by rip currents and other rough ocean conditions in Florida, according to NOAA.

A high rip current risk is forecast through Wednesday across the Gulf Coast beaches in the Panhandle and along the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater Beach coasts. A moderate rip current risk exists near Fort Myers and Naples.

The rip current threat remains high on the east coast from southeast Georgia beaches down to Miami.

FLORIDA’S BIGGEST WEATHER-RELATED KILLER LURKS ALONG BEACHES

Meanwhile, High Surf Advisories are in place for the Gulf Coast through Wednesday morning, including Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama and Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties in Florida.

Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet are forecast through Tuesday for beaches including Destin, Navarre and Perdido Beach in Florida and Dauphin Island, Alabama.

High surf advisories and rip current statements through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Mobile said the surf should fall below 5 feet by Wednesday morning.

On Monday, beaches in Florida's Walton and Bay counties were closed for swimming during double red flags because of the high rip current danger.

Social media video shows Walton County sheriff’s deputies patrolling Seagrove Beach on Monday, keeping people out of life-threatening surf.