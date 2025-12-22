Plane crashes in Galveston, Texas amid foggy conditions

GALVESTON, Texas — A plane has crashed near the causeway in Galveston County, Texas as foggy conditions affected the area on Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center said visibility is down to a half-mile in the area of the crash and there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Galveston Police Department.

The Department of Public Safety said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been called in.

People are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently.

It's unknown if the crash was caused by the foggy conditions. The official cause remains under investigation.