Pickett Fire continues to threaten California's Napa Valley wine country during peak harvest season

CALISTOGA, Calif. – Firefighters continue to battle the Pickett Fire in California’s wine country as the wildfire threatens properties during peak harvest season in Napa Valley.

The Pickett Fire started on Aug. 21. Several days later, the fire had consumed more than 6,800 acres. More than 10 evacuation zones are under orders to leave as of Sunday evening. The fire is 17% contained as of the latest update. More than 2,000 firefighters and personnel are working to control the blaze.

According to CAL Fire, the Pickett Fire is burning near the 2020 Glass Fire burn footprint. Over the weekend, the fire grew by more than 1,000 acres in 24 hours, prompting new evacuations.

WHAT IS FIRE CONTAINMENT?

Workers harvest grapes from the vines between August and October, according to Visit Napa Valley. This year, harvest season kicked off on Aug. 14.

Harvest season is also peak visitor season for Napa Valley.

Several area wineries are included in the evacuation zone, including Aetna Springs Cellars, Young Winery and Last Resort Winery.

Napa County Agriculture Commissioner Tracy Cleveland said the county is working to assess the damage to commercial agricultural producers. A local emergency declaration could provide additional resources for growers in the area.

Early Tuesday, UC San Diego AlertCalifornia cameras from the Pepperwood Preserve facing the Pickett Fire near Aetna Springs were completely hazed in smoke.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

According to the Bay Area Air District, smoke from the Pickett Fire continues to impact air quality in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the region through Wednesday.

National Weather Service Bay Area Meteorologist Matt Mehle said the marine layer on Monday helped fire conditions after record-breaking heat over the past week. This cooler pattern change should bring some relief to the fire area.

"We’re going to see that continue through about mid-week with additional cooling each afternoon," Mehle said. "The problem areas that I see for the next few days will be the winds."

Gusts are forecast to be around 15 mph in the afternoon but should taper off by the evening.

New fires also started on Monday in Central and Northern California.