New wildfires spark in Central and Northern California scorching thousands of acres, prompting evacuations

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – Two new wildfires exploded in Central and Northern California Monday, prompting evacuations, including areas outside Fresno, California's most populous inland city.

The Garnet Fire is burning in Fresno County, inside the Sierra National Forest. It had scorched more than 6,400 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to CAL FIRE, after sparking around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations in the mountainous area northeast of the city, closest to the flames.

This comes after high temperatures fueled the spread of the Pickett Fire in California wine country.

CALIFORNIA’S PICKETT FIRE EXPLODES IN SIZE DURING ONGOING HOT TEMPERATURES ACROSS WEST COAST

Sierra National Forest officials said the steep terrain has prevented firefighters from using bulldozers to create containment lines around the fire, complicating the task. More than 150 fire personnel have been assigned, and it is currently burning uncontrolled, according to officials.

Firefighters are also concerned about more near-triple-digit temperatures expected Tuesday, which could also hinder their progress.

Avocado Lake Park, a popular recreation destination, has been closed and is being used as a staging area, according to forest officials.

The cause of the Garnet Fire is under investigation.

WHAT IS FIRE CONTAINMENT?

Dillon Fire rages near California-Oregon border

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for some places along State Highway 96 after the Dillon Fire sparked in Six Rivers National Forest Monday evening.

The county was under a Fire Weather Warning due to abundant dry lightning, although the specific cause of the Dillon Fire is still under investigation.

CAL FIRE said Siskiyou County had received 2,790 lightning strikes Sunday night.

The Dillon Fire has burned more than 900 acres.