California’s Pickett Fire explodes in size during ongoing hot temperatures across West Coast

CALISTOGA, Calif. – A wildfire in California’s Napa County grew by more than 1,000 acres in 24 hours over the weekend amid an ongoing heat wave across parts of the West Coast.

The Pickett Fire started on Aug. 21. Several days later, the fire had consumed more than 6,800 acres. More than 10 evacuation zones are under orders to leave as of Sunday evening. The fire is 11% contained as of the latest update.

The fire is burning near the 2020 Glass Fire burn scar.

Aerial resources have been essential in fighting the Pickett Fire, according to CAL Fire. The fire is burning in rugged terrain amid ongoing hot and dry conditions with more than 1,200 personnel working on the blaze.

"Due to the remote, steep, and rugged terrain, some firefighters are being flown in to access the fire," CAL Fire said. "Night-flying helicopters have also been deployed. The public is reminded that flying drones over the incident area is prohibited as it can ground vital air resources."

According to CAL Fire, the blaze is burning near communities and structure protection is the priority. Damage assessment is ongoing.

Wildfire smoke from the Pickett Fire is moving into Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory through Monday.

After a prolonged heat wave for parts of California, a cooling trend will begin this week in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. However, to the southeast of the Pickett Fire, heat alerts remain in place to start the workweek.