1 missing in Phoenix after possible microburst causes partial roof collapse at commercial building

PHOENIX – A search is underway for a worker reported missing after a possible microburst in Phoenix led to a partial roof collapse of a building on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service office in Phoenix said on X, formerly Twitter, that severe weather on Wednesday night produced "strong microbursts" across the region.

According to the NWS, there were indications of wind gusts as high as 70 mph during the storms, which is what likely led to the reports of storm damage.

According to a report from FOX 10 in Phoenix, crews were called to a commercial building just around 9:30 p.m. local time after the powerful thunderstorms rolled through.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they were told that a worker was still unaccounted for, and the Phoenix Fire Urban Search and Rescue team was brought in to assist in the search.

Videos shared by the Phoenix Fire Department showed the extensive damage to the roof of the building, as well as debris like wooden pallets thrown across the ground.