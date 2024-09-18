Phoenix finally snaps record streak of triple-digit temperatures after 113 days

PHOENIX – A sigh of relief likely went out across Phoenix on Tuesday after the city finally ended its record streak of 100 degrees or warmer temperatures, which started in late May.

Phoenix experienced its hottest meteorological summer this year since record-keeping began, with more than 100 days of temperatures reaching 100 degrees or hotter since May 27. According to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix, the high temperature on Tuesday was 93 degrees.

HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEATSTROKE

The slight temperature drop brought an end to the triple-digit run, which lasted 113 days. The previous record of 76 consecutive days fell on Aug. 24. All three previous records ended in August, while this year's hot streak continued into mid-September.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the slight reprieve from the heat will last until Sunday when temperatures jump back into the low 100s by Sunday through at least Tuesday.

PHOENIX'S SUMMER OF 2023 HEAT KILLED OVER 600 PEOPLE, REPORT SAYS

Hundreds of heat-related deaths in Phoenix during record-hot summer

Heat kills more people each year than any other type of extreme weather, including flooding and tornadoes.

Maricopa County includes Phoenix and keeps a record of heat-related deaths on a public dashboard. This year, county health officials have confirmed 144 heat-caused fatalities and another 112 people where heat contributed to their death.

Last summer, the valley saw 645 heat-related deaths, compared to more than 400 in 2022.