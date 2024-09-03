Phoenix hits at least 100 degrees for 100 days in a row, shattering record

PHOENIX — Triple-digit heat for several days in a row in the Desert Southwest in the summer is nothing new, but it does make waves when the streak itself reaches triple digits.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees… again… on Tuesday, marking the 100th consecutive day reaching the century mark.

The city set the record weeks ago — the old record was 76 set in 1993. The record itself should be easily bested by a month on Monday as the extended forecast for Phoenix predicts high temperatures well over 100 for at least the next week.

Being over 100 every day of summer led to Phoenix setting its hottest meteorological summer on record, with data stretching back to 1896. The average temperature — which is found by taking the high and low temperatures and dividing by 2 — between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 98.9 degrees, breaking the record set last year at 97.0 degrees. The record broke by average high temperature too, for the first time averaging over 110 degrees (110.4) for the three-month period.

July’s average temperature of 101.1 was only the second time a major city has had an average monthly temperature over 100 degrees; the other happened last July in Phoenix.

But Phoenix certainly wasn’t alone in breaking heat records this summer.

"Essentially every long term climate site in Arizona also recorded their hottest summer as well," the National Weather Service office in Phoenix posted on X Sunday.

The records stretched across the Arizona border. Las Vegas set all-time summer heat records too, with an average high temperature of 107.6 degrees, besting its old mark by 1.4 degrees, set in 1940.

You might remember earlier this summer Las Vegas exceeded what had been its hottest temperature on record (117 degrees) four times in the same week, peaking at 120 degrees.

Overall in the U.S., 87 climate sites recorded their hottest summers on record, with over 500 registering summers in their Top 10, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

No city set a record for their coldest summer day, the FOX Forecast Center said.