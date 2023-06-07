Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Pennsylvania air quality: 'Very Unhealthy' AQI due to Canadian wildfire smoke from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia

Hazardous wildfire smoke billowing into the U.S. from Canada has millions of Pennsylvania residents from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia under air quality alerts as the thick smoke leaves an eerie haze in the sky.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Thick smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has made its way into the U.S. with more than 114 million Americans under Air Quality Alerts. 02:15

Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Philadelphia

Thick smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has made its way into the U.S. with more than 114 million Americans under Air Quality Alerts.

PHILADELPHIA – Hazardous wildfire smoke billowing into the U.S. from Canada has millions of Pennsylvania residents from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia under air quality alerts as the thick smoke leaves an eerie haze in the sky.

More than 400 wildfires are burning right now in Canada, with the blazes burning in Quebec having the biggest impact on Americans in the Northeast, New England and mid-Atlantic.

What are the current air quality levels in Pennsylvania?

This graphic shows the current air quality levels in the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day across Pennsylvania as smoke continues to filter into the state and will contribute to high levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

  • People stand in a park as the New York City skyline is covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, 2023 in Weehawken, New Jersey. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
    Image 1 of 23

    People stand in a park as the New York City skyline is covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, 2023 in Weehawken, New Jersey. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

  • FILE - A view of the sun which was turned red due to the fire fumes in the atmosphere, on June 06, 2023 in New York, United States. The USA was affected by the smoke from the forest fires in Canada.
    Image 2 of 23

    FILE - A view of the sun which was turned red due to the fire fumes in the atmosphere, on June 06, 2023 in New York, United States. The USA was affected by the smoke from the forest fires in Canada. (Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency)

  • Smokey Sunrise in New York City
    Image 3 of 23

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on  June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn)

  • Wildfire smoke from Canada is having a widespread and significant impact on air quality in New York City.
    Image 4 of 23

    Wildfire smoke from Canada is having a widespread and significant impact on air quality in New York City. ( )

  • Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
    Image 5 of 23

    Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (NWS Binghamton)

  • Smokey Sunrise in New York City
    Image 6 of 23

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke shrouds the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.   (Gary Hershorn)

  • The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023.
    Image 7 of 23

    The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Hazy sunrise in Washington, DC
    Image 8 of 23

    Hazy skies could be seen Wednesday morning in Washington, DC. ( )

  • US-CANADA-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE
    Image 9 of 23

    A man stands before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023. (ED JONES/AFP)

  • CANADA-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE
    Image 10 of 23

    A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023. (ED JONES/AFP)

  • Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC
    Image 11 of 23

    The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC
    Image 12 of 23

    The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Air-quality alert in NYC
    Image 13 of 23

    A man walks his dog as air quality remains poor in New York City on June 06, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency)

  • Air-quality alert in NYC
    Image 14 of 23

    A man sits in the bus stop with a mask on his face in New York City on June 06, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency)

  • Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast
    Image 15 of 23

    The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Spencer Platt)

  • Heavy Smoke Shrouds Midtown Manhattan in New York City
    Image 16 of 23

    Heavy smoke shrouds the Chrysler Building and One Vanderbilt in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

  • Heavy Smoke Shrouds Midtown Manhattan in New York City
    Image 17 of 23

    Heavy smoke fills the air as people cross 34th Street in Herald Square on June 6, 2023, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 18 of 23

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as grounds crew prepares the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 19 of 23

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 20 of 23

    Buildings and Central Park shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in New York, US, on Tuesday. June 6, 2023. New York City is bathed in a blanket of unhealthy air as smoke from Canadian wildfires seeps across much of the eastern US and Great Lakes areas. (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 21 of 23

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 22 of 23

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))

  • Smoke over Yankee stadium
    Image 23 of 23

    Smoke over Yankee stadium (June 6, 2023) (@borgesCL/Twitter)

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, especially older people, children and those with lung or respiratory conditions.

AQI levels in Pennsylvania range from "Moderate" and "Unhealthy" to "Very Unhealthy." Those "Very Unhealthy" levels have been reported in the Philadelphia area.

WHY YOU SHOULD AVOID REFUELING YOUR CAR OR GRILLING DURING UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY

What are the current Air Quality Alerts in Pennsylvania?

A graphic showing current Air Quality Alerts along the East Coast in the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

The National Weather Service has issued Air Quality Alerts across Pennsylvania, including major cities like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

However, the Air Quality Alerts aren't just limited to Pennsylvania. Air Quality Alerts are in effect for 114 million Americans from New England to the Carolinas.

WHY WILDFIRE SMOKE IS TURNING THE MOON RED

Where are the cities with the worst air quality in the U.S.?

A graphic showing the cities with the worst air quality.
(FOX Weather)

 

Cities along the East Coast are reporting the worst air quality in the country. The AQI has reached hazardous levels in New York, with areas of central New York reaching 411.

Very Unhealthy AQI levels are also reported in Susquehanna Valley, Pennsylvania, Nassau and Wayne County, New York.

WHAT TO DO WHEN WILDFIRE SMOKE SMOTHERS YOUR AREA AND HOW TO KEEP YOUR HOME'S AIR CLEAN

What does the air quality index mean?

This graphic shows what the air quality index means to your health.
(FOX Weather)

 

A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.

According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.

The Air Quality Index s we know it today was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years, but the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.

Tags
Loading.