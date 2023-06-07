Pennsylvania air quality: 'Very Unhealthy' AQI due to Canadian wildfire smoke from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia
Hazardous wildfire smoke billowing into the U.S. from Canada has millions of Pennsylvania residents from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia under air quality alerts as the thick smoke leaves an eerie haze in the sky.
People stand in a park as the New York City skyline is covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, 2023 in Weehawken, New Jersey. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
FILE - A view of the sun which was turned red due to the fire fumes in the atmosphere, on June 06, 2023 in New York, United States. The USA was affected by the smoke from the forest fires in Canada.
(Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency)
Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, especially older people, children and those with lung or respiratory conditions.
AQI levels in Pennsylvania range from "Moderate" and "Unhealthy" to "Very Unhealthy." Those "Very Unhealthy" levels have been reported in the Philadelphia area.
This graphic shows what the air quality index means to your health. (FOX Weather)
A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.
According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.
The Air Quality Index s we know it today was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years, but the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.