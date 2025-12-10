Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow at Minneapolis airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A man was killed on Tuesday night after a snowplow accident at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

An MSP spokesperson confirmed to FOX Weather that the accident occurred shortly after 7:30pm on Dec. 9, when a 47-year-old male was struck by a snowplow in the parking lot of the LSG Sky Chefs facility of the airport.

The facility is located in the 3100 block of E. 73rd Street, just south of Terminal 2.

MSP Airport Police are investigating the accident, with assistance from Minnesota State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.