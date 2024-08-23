Search
Rain on California's Park Fire burn scar could lead to debris flows, flash flooding

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas affected by the wildfire, which has scorched more than 423,000 acres and continues its destructive advance at 63% containment.

CHICO, Calif. – Flash flooding and debris flows caused by moderate to heavy rainfall are possible over the Park Fire burn scar in Northern California through Saturday morning.

VIDEOS OF CALIFORNIA'S PARK FIRE SHOW INTENSE FLAMES, THICK SMOKE AS CREWS TRY TO BEAT BACK BLAZE

(CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit/ Tehama County Fire Department)

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas affected by the wildfire. As of Friday morning, the fire has scorched more than 423,000 acres and continues its destructive advance at 63% containment. The cause of the fire has been listed as arson, according to CAL Fire.

"Residents near the Park Fire burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts," the weather office warned.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, which may cause debris flows consisting of rock, mud, vegetation and loose material. Those living in the area should be prepared to evacuate if told by local officials.

On July 24, the Park Fire started near Bidwell Municipal Park east of Chico and spread at rapid rates with extreme fire behavior. 

DRAMATIC PHOTOS OF CALIFORNIA'S PARK FIRE SHOW HEROIC FIREFIGHTERS RISKING LIVES TO EXTINGUISH HISTORIC BLAZE

  • An inmate firefighter uses a drip torch as the Park Fire burns on August 7, 2024 in Mill Creek, California.
    Image 1 of 5

    An inmate firefighter uses a drip torch as the Park Fire burns on August 7, 2024 in Mill Creek, California. (Ethan Swope)

  • A fire truck sprays water on a spot fire to assist firefighters on State Road 172 during the Park fire in Tehama County's Mill Creek area of California August 7, 2024.
    Image 2 of 5

    A fire truck sprays water on a spot fire to assist firefighters on State Road 172 during the Park fire in Tehama County's Mill Creek area of California August 7, 2024. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

  • A US Forest Service firefighter monitors backfire during the Park fire in Tehama County's Mill Creek area of California August 7, 2024.
    Image 3 of 5

    A US Forest Service firefighter monitors backfire during the Park fire in Tehama County's Mill Creek area of California August 7, 2024.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

  • Inmate firefighters battle the Park Fire as it burns on August 7, 2024 in Mill Creek, California.
    Image 4 of 5

    Inmate firefighters battle the Park Fire as it burns on August 7, 2024 in Mill Creek, California. (Ethan Swope)

  • A firefighter watches a spot fire light up across State Road 172 during the Park fire in Tehama County's Mill Creek area of California August 7, 2024.
    Image 5 of 5

    A firefighter watches a spot fire light up across State Road 172 during the Park fire in Tehama County's Mill Creek area of California August 7, 2024. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

The fire has now moved deeper into the Lassen National Forest as well as private, state and other federal lands. In terms of acreage burned, the blaze climbed to the fourth spot among the largest wildfires in California's history and is creeping closer to taking the No. 3 spot.

According to CAL Fire, the blaze has destroyed more than 630 structures, including homes and businesses. Nearly 50 others have been damaged.

