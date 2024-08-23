Rain on California's Park Fire burn scar could lead to debris flows, flash flooding

CHICO, Calif. – Flash flooding and debris flows caused by moderate to heavy rainfall are possible over the Park Fire burn scar in Northern California through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas affected by the wildfire. As of Friday morning, the fire has scorched more than 423,000 acres and continues its destructive advance at 63% containment. The cause of the fire has been listed as arson, according to CAL Fire.

"Residents near the Park Fire burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts," the weather office warned.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, which may cause debris flows consisting of rock, mud, vegetation and loose material. Those living in the area should be prepared to evacuate if told by local officials.

On July 24, the Park Fire started near Bidwell Municipal Park east of Chico and spread at rapid rates with extreme fire behavior.

The fire has now moved deeper into the Lassen National Forest as well as private, state and other federal lands. In terms of acreage burned, the blaze climbed to the fourth spot among the largest wildfires in California's history and is creeping closer to taking the No. 3 spot.

According to CAL Fire, the blaze has destroyed more than 630 structures, including homes and businesses. Nearly 50 others have been damaged.