Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in Switzerland avalanche

"For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays," said Walter Reusser of Swiss-Ski. “We are immeasurably sad."

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
AROSA, Switzerland – Snowboarder Sophie Hediger, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, died in an avalanche Monday, according to the country’s ski federation. She was 26.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Walter Reusser, CEO Sport at Swiss-Ski, said Hediger was freeriding in Arosa when her beloved hobby came to a tragic end.

"We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences," Reusser said.

SOLE SURVIVOR OF DEADLY 1982 ALPINE MEADOWS AVALANCHE RECALLS HOPE WHILE WAITING 5 DAYS FOR RESCUE

According to Reusser, Hediger achieved her first two World Cup podium places in the 2023-24 season and came in second in the World Cup dress rehearsal. She was set to compete in the home World Championships in March, according to Reusser.

"For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays," Reusser said. "We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie."

WOMAN SURVIVES AFTER BEING BURIED BY AVALANCHE IN CANADA FOR ABOUT 20 MINUTES

Switzerland's Sophie Hediger competes in the snowboard women's cross seeding run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 9, 2022.

Switzerland's Sophie Hediger competes in the snowboard women's cross seeding run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P &amp; X Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 9, 2022.

(MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP / Getty Images)

Reusser said Hediger grew up in Horgen and spent a lot of her time in Arosa.

