Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in Switzerland avalanche

AROSA, Switzerland – Snowboarder Sophie Hediger, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, died in an avalanche Monday, according to the country’s ski federation. She was 26.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Walter Reusser, CEO Sport at Swiss-Ski, said Hediger was freeriding in Arosa when her beloved hobby came to a tragic end.

"We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences," Reusser said.

According to Reusser, Hediger achieved her first two World Cup podium places in the 2023-24 season and came in second in the World Cup dress rehearsal. She was set to compete in the home World Championships in March, according to Reusser.

"For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays," Reusser said. "We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie."

Reusser said Hediger grew up in Horgen and spent a lot of her time in Arosa.