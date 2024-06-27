Fallen tree kills Connecticut pedestrian after severe weather tears across Northeast

NEW YORK – At least one person was killed on Wednesday night when a line of powerful thunderstorms barreled across the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers and impacting numerous flights and some of the nation’s busiest airports just as Americans prepare to travel ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday.

Officials in Connecticut said a pedestrian was killed in the city of Willimantic on Wednesday night when powerful thunderstorms blasted across the state.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, firefighters were called to the 100 block of Union Street around 10:40 p.m. ET after receiving word that someone was trapped under a tree that fell during the severe weather.

Scrivener said it took between 10 and 15 minutes to stabilize the fallen tree to get to the victim.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Weather Service received hundreds of storm reports, including damage caused by likely tornadoes and hurricane-force wind gusts that knocked down trees and power lines from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

Bright flashes of lightning illuminated the sky above New York City on Wednesday evening, and video recorded from New Jersey captured the moment lightning struck a skyscraper in Manhattan.

Lightning striking tall buildings is common, and due to protection systems such as lightning rods and grounding devices, impacts are usually not felt indoors.

More than 250K remain without power in Northeast

This graphic shows current power outages in the Northeast.

More than 250,000 utility customers remain in the dark after the powerful storms rolled across the region on Wednesday, with PowerOutage.us showing Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut have the most outages. Nearly 300,000 customers in the region were without power around sunrise Thursday morning.

The severe weather produced thunderstorms with hurricane-force wind gusts, including a 77-mph gust reported at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport (BDL), north of Hartford.

Strong winds also brought down trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, which added to the power outage reports.

The Seekonk Police Department in Massachusetts shared a video showing a massive tree that was knocked over in the parking lot of a high school late Wednesday night.

Police said multiple trees were brought down and blocked roads when the powerful thunderstorms raced across the Bay State.

JFK, LaGuardia, Newark see significant flight delays due to severe weather

This graphic shows current air travel statistics.

There have already been more than 1,000 reports of flight delays as of Thursday morning, with John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) experiencing the highest number of delays.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said that delays at those airports will likely have a ripple effect at airports across the U.S., and delays have also been reported at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

In addition to the delays, more than 420 flights have been canceled altogether.

Anyone traveling to those airports on Wednesday should contact their airline to confirm the flight is still on time or if there have been delays or cancellations.