Northeast braces for flash freeze, just after coast-to-coast storm sparks travel chaos

A coast-to-coast storm charging eastward across the continental U.S. is funneling record warm temperatures into the Northeast that won't last long.

A flash freeze is forecast to plunge temperatures back down into the teens and 20s by Friday night into Saturday morning across much of New England and the Northeast.

This graphic displays the temperature change in the past 24 hours.

As heavy rain moves through, strong northwest winds will quickly usher frigid air back into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures in the region will plummet into the teens and 20s by Friday night, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

It has been a bitterly cold start to December, with nearly the entire eastern third of the U.S. running at least a few degrees below average month-to-date.

Flash freeze explainer.

Ahead of a potential flash freeze, record high temperatures were recorded in more than 10 locations, mainly across New England. Both Burlington, Vermont and Albany, New York broke their 130-year-old record high temperatures.

A flash freeze occurs when a rapid drop in temperature combines with wet surfaces, leading to icy roadways that can impact travel.

This graphic displays the forecast lows early Saturday.

In Burlington, temperatures will fall to near freezing by dinnertime. In New York City, where temperatures were around 55 degrees into the late morning, by 6-8pm, be almost 25 degrees cooler in the mid to lower 30s.

The rapid temperature drop may cause any remaining rain to freeze, leading to black ice and dangerous driving conditions Friday evening and overnight. Some areas may also see light snow, which could further worsen travel conditions.

Wind chill values will dip into the single digits for many across New England and interior portions of the Northeast early Saturday. Fortunately, temperatures will rebound Saturday afternoon, with highs climbing back into the 30s.