North Carolina, Kentucky conduct statewide tornado drills, part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

Many offices in the Central US and the South will typically hold Severe Weather Awareness Week in March, which typically marks the beginning of the spring severe weather season in those parts of the country.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
March marks the beginning of spring severe weather season

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina and Kentucky conducted statewide tornado drills Wednesday, as part of the National Weather Service's (NWS) Severe Weather Awareness Week.

NOAA'S STORM PREDICTION CENTER DEBUTS REVAMP TO SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS THIS SEASON

Local NWS offices across the country choose different weeks out of the year to educate and refresh the public about various weather hazards. 

Many offices in the Central US and the South will typically hold Severe Weather Awareness Week in March, which typically marks the beginning of the spring severe weather season in those parts of the country.

2025 SEVERE WEATHER SEASON STILL BUSIEST IN MORE THAN A DECADE

March is often characterized by a transition in seasons, where warm, moist air from the Gulf clashes with dry, cold air from Canada — resulting in severe thunderstorms.

According to the FOX Forecast center, March also often sees the first major regional tornado outbreaks, particularly across the Deep South and Southern Plains; the frequency and intensity of these events typically peak in May. 

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

In North Carolina, the state activated its State Emergency Alert System to transmit the drill on NOAA weather radio as well as local stations. 

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety also encouraged people to download its emergency preparedness app on ReadyNC.gov.

Kentucky conducted a similar statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. Tornado warning sirens would be activated at the discretion of local county emergency management offices, as part of the test, the NWS office in Louisville said.

MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER THREAT, INCLUDING TORNADOES, TARGETS MILLIONS ACROSS TEXAS, PLAINS AND MIDWEST

Missouri and parts of western Kansas canceled their tornado drills that were originally scheduled for Wednesday due to the threat of actual severe weather in the area.

Virginia, Iowa and Nebraska are set to hold their statewide tornado drills next week.

According to the NWS, the safest places inside a home during a tornado is on the lowest floor possible and away from any windows or doors connected to the outside — typically a basement, bathroom or closet.

