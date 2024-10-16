Major East Tennessee rail network devastated by Helene could take months to reopen

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A major East Tennessee rail network devastated by Hurricane Helene could take months to reopen, according to Norfolk Southern officials.

The storm's historic flooding last month caused unprecedented damage and severe topographical changes in the region.

Norfolk Southern's Engineering Vice President Ed Boyle said hundreds of his railroaders worked tirelessly to restore service and recover from the storm's impact.

"We know firsthand at Norfolk Southern the critical role rail plays in connecting communities, and we continue to support ongoing recovery efforts," he said.

However, while crews were able to reopen some of their lines, initial projections estimate their line between Asheville, North Carolina, and Newport, Tennessee, won't reopen until late January 2025.

Within hours of the storm's passage, railroad crews swiftly mobilized along the hardest-hit areas along their Salisbury-Morristown line which suffered extensive damage. Over 21,000 feet of track were washed out, and thousands more were damaged by scour, fill failures and slides. Multiple bridges were also damaged.

The company said their engineering team cleared over 15,000 trees, repaired multiple washouts and over 50 damaged slide fences, deployed more than 400 generators and safely operated in more than 1,000 locations without commercial power.

Due to the remote mountainous terrain and severe flooding, Norfolk Southern teams have struggled to assess damage along portions of the line around Asheville and Black Mountain, where much track has been completely destroyed. Evaluations of the track between Asheville and Old Fort are ongoing.

Boyle praised the dedication and hard work of the railroaders involved in restoring the network, but stressed their work was not finished.

"Our railroaders on the ground are the best in the business," he said. "I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work in getting as much of our network restored as quickly and safely as possible so that we can continue to provide access to communities and move the goods we all rely on."