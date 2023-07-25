Wind-driven Newell Road Fire explodes in Washington as it threatens homes, gas pipeline

GOLDENDALE, Wash. – Hot, dry and windy conditions are making firefighters' job even more difficult suppressing a wildfire burning thousands of acres in Washington State.

The Newell Road fire, which began last Friday, quickly became a hazard to homes, livestock, crops, the Williams natural gas pipeline and the Roosevelt Landfill, Klickitat County officials said Sunday.

"It's a wind-driven fire through wheat fields, pasture land, interspersed with a significant number of wind turbines and a solar farm," said Rich Elliott, an operation section chief for the Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team during a prior update on the fire.

The fire is now burning just over 56,000 acres, according to Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management. The fire was 20% contained as of Monday evening. The cause is under investigation.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 14 in both directions between U.S. Highway 97 and Interstate 82, except for local residents.

"This closure is in place for the safety of local residents and to allow emergency responders access within the fire area. It will remain in effect until further notice," Klickitat County officials said Tuesday morning.

Evacuation levels were raised to a Level 2 out of 3 on Monday, warning residents of the significant danger and preparing them to leave at a moment's notice.

A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for high and gusty winds up to 40 mph.

Due to Monday's high winds, additional resources will be directed to the northwest corner of the fire to inspect and improve containment lines, the Klickitat County officials said.

Additionally, fire personnel will patrol and mop up along the other areas of the fire by physically checking for any heat along containment lines. Much of the same work will continue Tuesday, including suppression efforts along the entire perimeter of the fire.

FEMA has authorized federal funds to support 75% of the firefighting costs in the state, FOX 13 Seattle reports. An additional $1.2 million is also available to Washington State through a post-fire federal grant.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goldendale Middle School. You can access the meeting virtually by clicking here.