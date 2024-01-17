5 New York women from same family killed by tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania, reports say

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Penn. – Five women from New York, who are believed to be from the same family, were killed on Tuesday after they were hit by a tractor-trailer when they exited their vehicles on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland told WOLF FOX 56 that the incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 196.6 in Scott Township, north of Scranton.

According to the report, a minivan headed north lost control on the interstate and crashed into the median. The women then exited the vehicle onto the highway and were hit by the tractor-trailer, also headed north.

In addition, a woman in another vehicle had exited her vehicle and was also fatally struck.

Rowland told WOLF FOX 56 that it appears as though the five women who were killed were all from the same family, but their identities have not yet been released.

A round of winter weather was impacting the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, impacting travel. Many major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor broke their record snowless streaks on Tuesday, including Philadelphia.

According to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York, several inches of snow had fallen in Lackawanna County during the storm on Tuesday.

Snow totals ranged from about 2.4 inches near Archbald to 4.5 inches in Moscow.

It's unknown if the weather was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.