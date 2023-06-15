Search
New York, Northeast could see orange skies return from Canadian wildfire smoke

The culprit was spotted Thursday as northerly winds drove wildfire smoke in Canada down into the Upper Midwest. Forecast models suggest it could now swing back into the Great Lakes and Northeast by Friday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

By Chris Oberholtz
Wildfire smoke smothering Upper Midwest on Thursday

NEW YORK – Martian-like orange skies that eerily stopped the bustling streets of New York City last week could return this week.

As of Thursday morning, there are 107 fires burning in Quebec, the province’s fire agency reported. In northern Ontario, there are 63 active fires.

SEE EERIE ORANGE SKIES OVER NEW YORK CITY AS CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE BLANKETS NORTHEAST

On June 7, New York City's air quality ranked as the worst of any major city worldwide, surpassing New Delhi, India, according to a report from IQAir. The blanket of orange skies sitting over the Big Apple resulted in hazardous air quality for millions and marked the city's worst air quality readings on record.

NEW YORK AIR QUALITY: HAZARDOUS AQI LEVEL REACHED IN NYC

Timelapse shows New York City turning red amid wildfire smoke

The low visibility also caused by the smoke shortened the depth of field, hiding a fuller view of Manhattan buildings behind a curtain of smoke. 

On the ground, the wildfire smoke transformed the bustling city views into something almost otherworldly as residents and tourists made their way around Radio City Music Hall.

WHAT TO DO WHEN WILDFIRE SMOKE SMOTHERS YOUR AREA AND HOW TO KEEP YOUR HOME'S AIR CLEAN

  Rust-colored New York City skyline. June 7, 2023.
    Rust-colored New York City skyline. June 7, 2023. (Pamela Ng)

    Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023. (David Dee Delgado)

  Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023.
    Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023. (Debbie Burkhoff)

  A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York.
    A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (New York Yankees)

  People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.  (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

  Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC NEW YORK, US - JUNE 06: The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    The Statue of Liberty is surrounded by smoke in New York City. June 7, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency)

Canada is in the midst of one of its worst fire seasons on record. The only year that rivals it so far is 1995, when more than 17 million acres were charred. 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, more than 11 million acres have been burned so far this year, and it's important to note that the fire season hasn't peaked yet. The dangerous situation is likely to get worse as the year enters summer.

Poor air quality conditions can be dangerous for many, such as the elderly and pets. To stay updated on local air quality across the country, check out the forecast in the FOX Weather app.

