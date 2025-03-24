New Orleans among Gulf Coast cities bracing for severe storms packing hail, possible tornadoes on Monday

NEW ORLEANS – The FOX Forecast Center is continuing to track a line of powerful thunderstorms sweeping across the Deep South and Gulf Coast one day after storms left trails of damage from Texas to Kentucky.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Severe weather is expected along the central and eastern Gulf Coast on Monday, putting millions of people in cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, Mobile in Alabama and Tallahassee in Florida on alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that could spawn hail, damaging wind gusts and even some tornadoes.

In addition, storms that bubble up over the Gulf could produce waterspouts as they approach the shoreline.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Storms have already moved across Texas communities before sweeping off to the east, with emergency management officials in Galveston County reporting damage to a home in the community of San Leon.

Numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued Monday morning, and additional alerts are expected to be issued as storms charge east through the late-morning and afternoon hours.

ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH STORM ANXIETY WHEN SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS

This graphic shows active Severe Thunderstorm Watches on Monday, March 24, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Because of the threat on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly 3 million people in portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The watch includes cities like Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Houma in Louisiana, as well as Gulfport in Mississippi.

HOW PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS NOTIFY YOU DURING SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCIES

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, March 24, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Thunderstorms are possible from Texas to North Carolina on Monday. However, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center placed more than 2 million people in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on Monday. This includes cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, and Gulfport in Mississippi.