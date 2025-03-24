Search
New Orleans among Gulf Coast cities bracing for severe storms packing hail, possible tornadoes on Monday

Precipitation and severe weather are expected along the central and eastern Gulf Coast on Monday, putting millions of people in cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, Mobile in Alabama, and Tallahassee in Florida on alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that could spawn hail, damaging wind gusts and even some tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for portions of the Gulf Coast on Monday, including New Orleans, as the region braces for some strong to severe thunderstorms. FOX Weather Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres break down the latest on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for powerful storms

NEW ORLEANS – The FOX Forecast Center is continuing to track a line of powerful thunderstorms sweeping across the Deep South and Gulf Coast one day after storms left trails of damage from Texas to Kentucky.

  • This image shows a dark sky above Livingston, Louisiana, as heavy rain and strong winds slam the town during severe weather on March 24, 2025.
    Image 1 of 5

    This image shows a dark sky above Livingston, Louisiana, as heavy rain and strong winds slam the town during severe weather on March 24, 2025. (@stormmasterjohn/X )

  • This photo shows vivid lightning that lit up the night sky above Hartselle, Alabama, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
    Image 2 of 5

    This photo shows vivid lightning that lit up the night sky above Hartselle, Alabama, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (@dopplerneal/X)

  • This photo shows a large hailstone that fell during severe weather in Kerrville, Texas, on March 23, 2025.
    Image 3 of 5

    This photo shows a large hailstone that fell during severe weather in Kerrville, Texas, on March 23, 2025. (Glenn Perrigo/Facebook)

  • Hail damage to a vehicle in Kerrville, Texas at Calvary Temple Church on March 23, 2025.
    Image 4 of 5

    Hail damage to a vehicle in Kerrville, Texas at Calvary Temple Church on March 23, 2025. (@del_way/X)

  • A thunderstorm seen from Greenville, Mississippi on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
    Image 5 of 5

    A thunderstorm seen from Greenville, Mississippi on Sunday, March 23, 2025.  (Corey Gerken )

Severe weather is expected along the central and eastern Gulf Coast on Monday, putting millions of people in cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, Mobile in Alabama and Tallahassee in Florida on alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that could spawn hail, damaging wind gusts and even some tornadoes.

In addition, storms that bubble up over the Gulf could produce waterspouts as they approach the shoreline.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

Storms have already moved across Texas communities before sweeping off to the east, with emergency management officials in Galveston County reporting damage to a home in the community of San Leon.

Numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued Monday morning, and additional alerts are expected to be issued as storms charge east through the late-morning and afternoon hours.

This graphic shows active Severe Thunderstorm Watches on Monday, March 24, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Because of the threat on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly 3 million people in portions of Louisiana and Mississippi

The watch includes cities like Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Houma in Louisiana, as well as Gulfport in Mississippi.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, March 24, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Thunderstorms are possible from Texas to North Carolina on Monday. However, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center placed more than 2 million people in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on Monday. This includes cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, and Gulfport in Mississippi.

