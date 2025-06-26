Search
New Jersey lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella, officials say

Fire officials said that when they arrived at the scene, they found the female lifeguard had an impalement injury through her armpit and exiting out through her back.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
ASBURY PARK, N.J. - A dangerous situation unfolded along the New Jersey shore Wednesday morning after a lifeguard was seriously injured when she was impaled by a beach umbrella.

Officials said the life-threatening incident occurred at the beach at Third Avenue in Asbury Park about 9:30 a.m.

A lifeguard in New Jersey was seriously injured on Wednesday after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in Asbury Park on June 25, 2025.

A lifeguard in New Jersey was seriously injured on Wednesday after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in Asbury Park on June 25, 2025.

(FOX 5 New York / FOX Weather)

Fire officials said that when they arrived at the scene, they found the female lifeguard had an impalement injury through her armpit and exiting out through her back.

"The initial reports were from the other lifeguards that she was putting the umbrella in the base that they have in the lifeguard stand when the wind took the umbrella, and she ended up going out of the lifeguard stand with the umbrella," a fire official told FOX 5 in New York.

Officials said that crews needed to use a portable band saw to cut either end of the umbrella and stabilize the remaining ends.

She was then taken to the trauma unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

No other information was released.

