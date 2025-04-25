New Jersey fire weather danger spikes Friday as Jones Road Fire scorches over 15,000 acres

BARNEGAT, N.J.– Weather conditions in New Jersey on Friday are leading to an increased risk of rapid fire spread just as firefighters continue battling the 15,000-acre Jones Road wildfire.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, warning that with current warm, dry, and breezy conditions in place, any fires could grow more quickly Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s to 80s on Friday, with relative humidity forecast between 25-30% and wind gusts of 20 mph.

"These conditions, along with the continued drying of fine fuels, could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control," said NWS meteorologists in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

It's unwelcome news for firefighters battling the Jones Road fire in Ocean County. The fire has already burned 15,300 acres, making it one of the 10 largest fires ever recorded in the state.

A 19-year-old man from Waretown, New Jersey, is accused of arson after officials said he lit wooden pallets on fire Tuesday morning and left the area without ensuring the fire was fully out.

Within hours, the fire spread to thousands of acres, prompting evacuation warnings for at least 5,000 people in Ocean County.

Thankfully, no one was injured by the fire, and evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Smoke from the wildfire filled New Jersey skies on Wednesday, before spreading north into New York City on Thursday morning, prompting air quality alerts.

Air quality has returned to normal in New Jersey and New York, according to AirNow.gov.

The weather does change for the better over the weekend for firefighters as an area of low pressure moves into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing rain and possibly helping put out some of the flames.

"Any little bit is going to help," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres.

Meanwhile, firefighters are making good progress on the fire, which was 60% contained as of Friday morning.