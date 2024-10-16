12-year-old New Jersey boy killed by falling tree during gusty winds Monday

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J.– A New Jersey boy died Monday after a tree fell on him during a period of gusty winds.

The 12-year-old boy was playing with a friend in his backyard on Monday afternoon in Lawrence Township, north of Trenton, when wind blew a tree down, landing on the child, police said.

Police responded to the incident and freed the child from under the tree.

CPR was performed on the boy, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said the boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the area near Lawrence Township, New Jersey, peaked between 25-35 mph on Monday.

The boy was a 7th grader at the local middle school. District officials said counselors would be on hand this week to help any grieving students and staff members.