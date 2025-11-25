Navy sailor dies after rescuing two children from rough Hawaiian surf

KEKAHA, Hawaii – A 47-year-old naval officer died Saturday after plunging into the rough waters of the Pacific Ocean to save to rescue two children struggling in high surf, the Kaua'i Police Department announced.

Master-at-Arms First Class Jeffrey Diaz, of Florida, who was stationed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, heroically entered the dangerous water to assist two children in distress near Waiapua‘a Bay on Kaua'i. While the children safely made it back to shore, Diaz encountered trouble in the deadly Hawaiian surf.

Personnel from Kaua'i's Ocean Safety Bureau and the local fire and emergency services department recovered Diaz from the water and began lifesaving efforts.

He was transported to the Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our shipman and friend, MA1 First Class Jeffrey Diaz and extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and shipmen who are grieving," said Capt. Robert Prince, commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility. "We are grateful to the emergency responders, sailors and their families who provided immediate assistance, and we remain committed to supporting his family and those affected as we navigate this difficult time together."

The death of the career naval officer was one of three fatal ocean-related incidents across the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i in the past week as rough surf slammed the Pacific island chain. Although the exact cause of the three deaths are not presently unknown, the ocean is perilous when rough surf slams Hawaii.

According to police, a 67-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island was pulled from Kalapakī Bay on Nov. 20 after first responders were dispatched to assist an unresponsive man in the water.

On Sunday, a 56-year-old man from California died after first responders were dispatched to Lāwa‘i Beach following reports of an unresponsive snorkeler.

Kaua'i County Officials reminded both visitors and residents of the danger the ocean possesses and emphasized the necessity to use caution when enjoying ocean activities.

In order to remain safe, officials urged beachgoers to swim at beaches with lifeguards, avoid swimming alone, observe the ocean before entering and in the event you find yourself in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore.