Hawaii sees first snowfall as other cities across the US see snow drought

The Maunakea Observatories Forecast predicts that the summit of the volcano could see moderate to heavy snow through Thursday morning.

By Kevin Fitzgerald
The first snow of the season covered Hawaii’s Mauna Kea Summit on Monday. Footage captured by Derek Petrowski shows snow falling as crews cleared the roads surrounding the summit.

MAUNA KEA SUMMIT, Hawaii – Fresh snow has fallen on Hawaii's Big Island, making it the first covering of the year for the tropical state.

According to the FOX Weather Center, Mauna Kea, the state's tallest dormant shield volcano which stands at 13,803 feet above sea level, could see snow accumulations up to four inches.

The Maunakea Observatories Forecast predicts that the summit of the volcano could see moderate to heavy snow through Thursday morning. 

The summit is no stranger to some snow. In October 2024, Mauna Kea saw about 3 inches of powder.

This graphic shows five cities experiencing a snow drought this year

(FOX Weather)

Hawaii has beat out some of the U.S.'s snowiest cities for the first snowfall of the year:

DENVER

On average, The Mile High City usually sees its first snowfall in mid-September. However, the Aloha State has it beat.

FILE - Snow covers Denver Millennium Bridge and downtown in Denver, Colorado on Friday, November 8, 2024. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

(Getty Images)

Usually, at this point in the snow year, which begins on July 1, Denver already has nearly five inches of snow, but this year, it hasn't accumulated any.

NEW YORK CITY

While New York City already has seen some traces of snow, it has just been some flurries and not a significant snowfall.

New York City Gets Biggest Snow of Year, Snarling Commute

A resident clears snow from a sidewalk following a storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

At this point of the year, the Big Apple has less than an inch of snow with the average first snowfall happening around December 8th.

MINNEAPOLIS

Similar to New York City, Minneapolis has already seen some slight traces of snow this season, but on average, the Mill City sees it's first snow on November 4 and already has over four inches of powder.

FILE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 23: A person walks through downtown as snow falls on December 23, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mid-forties temperatures this morning are giving way to high speed wind, low temperatures, and heavy snowfall, as blizzard warnings blanket the state.

(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI

With an average first snowfall occurring on November 12, Green Bay has seen no snowfall so far this year.

(FOX Weather)

Usually, the city already sees an inch and a half of snow totals by this point in the year.

SALT LAKE CITY

More than a foot of snow fell Saturday night into Sunday near Salt Lake City.

(Steve Baron / FOX Weather)

Snowfall in Utah usually begins around early November, with the city seeing about four inches of powder at this point in the year. However, the Utah capital city has been going through a snow drought, with no snow so far this year.

