Hawaii sees first snowfall as other cities across the US see snow drought

MAUNA KEA SUMMIT, Hawaii – Fresh snow has fallen on Hawaii's Big Island, making it the first covering of the year for the tropical state.

According to the FOX Weather Center, Mauna Kea, the state's tallest dormant shield volcano which stands at 13,803 feet above sea level, could see snow accumulations up to four inches.

The Maunakea Observatories Forecast predicts that the summit of the volcano could see moderate to heavy snow through Thursday morning.

TWO STORMS LOOM THANKSGIVING WEEK THAT MAY DISRUPT TRAVEL

The summit is no stranger to some snow. In October 2024, Mauna Kea saw about 3 inches of powder.

Hawaii has beat out some of the U.S.'s snowiest cities for the first snowfall of the year:

DENVER

On average, The Mile High City usually sees its first snowfall in mid-September. However, the Aloha State has it beat.

Usually, at this point in the snow year, which begins on July 1, Denver already has nearly five inches of snow, but this year, it hasn't accumulated any.

ACTIVE END TO NOVEMBER COULD LEAD TO POLAR VORTEX INFUSED COLD AND SNOWY DECEMBER

NEW YORK CITY

While New York City already has seen some traces of snow, it has just been some flurries and not a significant snowfall.

At this point of the year, the Big Apple has less than an inch of snow with the average first snowfall happening around December 8th.

MINNEAPOLIS

Similar to New York City, Minneapolis has already seen some slight traces of snow this season, but on average, the Mill City sees it's first snow on November 4 and already has over four inches of powder.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

GREEN BAY, WI

With an average first snowfall occurring on November 12, Green Bay has seen no snowfall so far this year.

Usually, the city already sees an inch and a half of snow totals by this point in the year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Snowfall in Utah usually begins around early November, with the city seeing about four inches of powder at this point in the year. However, the Utah capital city has been going through a snow drought, with no snow so far this year.