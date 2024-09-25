Hurricane Helene forces closures at national parks across the Southeast

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other national parks throughout the Southeast have announced closures and event cancellations due to expected weather impacts from Hurricane Helene.

Helene is expected to make landfall on Thursday in the Gulf Coast of Florida as a major hurricane.

In Florida, Gulf Islands National Seashore officials have already closed Fort Pickens and Okaloosa Areas in preparation for Helene.

In Georgia, three national parks have announced closures as well, due to the potential hazards of the oncoming storm.

Cumberland Island National Seashore closed on Wednesday, and had all campers, visitors, staff and volunteers to leave the island by Tuesday evening. The park will reopen after the storm has passed and when conditions are safe once again.

Fort Pulaski National Monument closed on Wednesday, as well. The park will remain closed until the park is deemed safe after damage assessments.

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will close to the public on Thursday at 11 a.m. local time. Officials said the park will reopen once damage assessments have been made to ensure a safe return for visitors and staff.

As the storm will have impacts beyond the Gulf Coast, national parks in Tennessee and North Carolina have also made adjustments to their operations.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park warned park visitors of road closures, along with the closure of the Balsam Mountain Campground, starting Wednesday night. An event known as the Mountain Life Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, is canceled.

The Blue Ridge Parkway will also have road closures, specifically from milepost 314-375.6 and milepost 393-455, starting on Wednesday afternoon. Some facilities will also be closed.

For more information, check out the park websites.