Nasty winter weather threat prompts emergency operations for California electric company

OAKLAND, Calif. – ’Tis the season for freezing winter temperatures and seasonal power outages as parts of California brace for the worst for the holidays.

Officials at Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) anticipate significant snowfall across its service area beginning Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

Travelers within the state can expect not-so-pleasant conditions by Tuesday evening as hazardous winds and heavy mountain snow could persist, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible for cities such as San Francisco.

Meteorologists at PG&E are predicting four to 10 inches of rain, with snow levels expected above 6,000 feet.

This graphic shows the potential impacts to parts of California amid the holiday weather threat.

Areas that are at an elevation of at least 5,500 feet could see two feet of snow.

As a result of the winter storm threat, the company’s emergency operations center has been activated in anticipation of widespread outages, and more than 5,500 PG&E workers are on storm duty.

This includes 1,500 gas and electric crew members, along with nearly 3,000 tree workers, to ensure maximum coverage in the event of an emergency.

"These storms have the potential to disrupt holiday plans; therefore, we have prepositioned resources and will be an all-hands-on-deck response from PG&E to safely restore power as quickly as possible," read a statement from PG&E.

What to do if you lose heat while inside

If the heat or electricity goes out in your home, the National Weather Service suggests these tips: