See It: Swift water rescue teams help families, livestock as Northern California swamped by flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Swift water teams were deployed to Humboldt County in Northern California on Sunday as a powerful atmospheric river slammed the region with heavy rain and caused significant flooding.

AT LEAST 1 KILLED AS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA BATTERED BY RAIN, MAJOR CHRISTMAS FLOOD THREAT LOOMS FOR LOS ANGELES

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Video released by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shows deputies on jet skis and boats reaching flooded homes in the Bayside, Freshwater and several other communities.

WATCH: FIRST RESPONDERS RESCUE BABY FROM RAGING FLOODWATERS, AMID CALIFORNIA ATMOSPHERIC RIVER

The sheriff's office posted images of goats and sheep that had to be rescued from the front porch of a home, surrounded by floodwaters.

Other images showed deputies wading through chest-high water.

Many state and local roads were still flooded Monday morning. The county released a list of businesses where sandbags were being staged.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

The heavy rain caused many rivers and creeks in the county to overflow their banks. Flooding was reported throughout Northern California over the weekend, where nearly a foot of rain fell in some places.

The powerful atmospheric river will remain over the region through Monday, ahead of a second storm, an area of low pressure off the coast, that is expected to intensify by Tuesday night.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Northern California remains under a Flood Watch through the end of the workweek.