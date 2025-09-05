Search
Published

Nashville faces intense storm threat as millions brace for severe weather

Storms on Thursday damaged an airport in Knoxville, Tennessee, as high winds and hail were also reported.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Severe storms damaged airport hangers at Skyranch Airport, a small airport in Knoxville, Tennessee Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee said straight-line wind gusts were responsible. The severe storms were caused by a cold-front that is moving through the eastern half of the country.

Severe storms damage airport hanger in Knoxville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Intense storms caused damage in Tennessee on Thursday and the state is among several that faces a renewed severe weather threat Friday.

Damaging winds and hail were reported when storms tore across the Knoxville area Thursday afternoon. Video from SKY Program showed significant damage to the Sky Ranch Airport.

WATCH VS. WARNING: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THESE WEATHER TERMS THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Storm damage is seen at an airport in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sept. 4, 2025.

(SKY Program/Facebook / FOX Weather)

"The Sky Program hanger was the only hanger in our row, without damage, after a tornado hit Skyranch airport," the group said on Facebook.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown said the destruction appeared to be caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado.

Friday’s storm threat

Millions of people from Texas to Pennsylvania are under threat from severe storms Friday. 

The most intense storms are expected in a zone stretching from far northern Mississippi to Ohio and includes places such as Nashville in Tennessee, Bowling Green in Kentucky and Charleston in West Virginia. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan discusses the storm threat for the South and Ohio Valley as a cold front moves across the regions.

Severe storms target Nashville as front surges south

While tornadoes and hail are possible, the biggest concern with any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind.

