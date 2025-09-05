Nashville faces intense storm threat as millions brace for severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Intense storms caused damage in Tennessee on Thursday and the state is among several that faces a renewed severe weather threat Friday.

Damaging winds and hail were reported when storms tore across the Knoxville area Thursday afternoon. Video from SKY Program showed significant damage to the Sky Ranch Airport.

"The Sky Program hanger was the only hanger in our row, without damage, after a tornado hit Skyranch airport," the group said on Facebook.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown said the destruction appeared to be caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado.

Friday’s storm threat

Millions of people from Texas to Pennsylvania are under threat from severe storms Friday.

The most intense storms are expected in a zone stretching from far northern Mississippi to Ohio and includes places such as Nashville in Tennessee, Bowling Green in Kentucky and Charleston in West Virginia.

While tornadoes and hail are possible, the biggest concern with any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind.

