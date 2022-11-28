Missing 63-year-old hunter rescued in Alaskan wilderness

JUNEAU, Alaska – A 63-year-old hunter was found near Klawock, Alaska, on Saturday after he was reported missing, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Irving Langmaid of Klawock was hunting Saturday but never made it to his group.

Alaska State Troopers were contacted in the early evening hours, but as night fell, troopers reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for assistance finding Langmaid.

"We have a system that allows us to see a little easier in the night, especially from the air," said USCG Petty Officer Lexie Preston.

65 DAYS OF NIGHT: ALASKA TOWN WON'T SEE THE SUN UNTIL JANUARY

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and arrived at Langmaid's location at around 8:37 p.m.

At the time, weather conditions included a temperature of 32 degrees and wind speed of about 5-15 knots (5.8 to 17.3 mph), according to Preston.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Footage from the nighttime rescue shows Langmaid as a white figure amidst dark silhouettes of trees. He waves his arms to catch the attention of the first responders.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

As the helicopter flies closer to him, the hunter can be seen walking toward the aircraft.

A helicopter crew member was sent down to meet Langmaid, who helped him into a basket.

Langmaid was then hoisted up into the helicopter.

The USCG flew Langmaid to the Klawock airport, where emergency medical service and Alaska State Troopers were waiting. Langmaid was then transported to a clinic for medical evaluation.

COAST GUARD RESCUES MAN, 2 DOGS FROM FRIGID WATERS IN ALASKA

"We are grateful for the teamwork between the Alaska State Trooper, Klawock Search and Rescue, and the Air Station Sitka aircrew," said Ensign Max Carfagno, Sector Juneau command duty officer. "That assisted in the timely response to locate the man and get him to safety."