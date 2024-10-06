As Hurricane Milton approaches, Florida prepares for largest evacuation since 2017's Hurricane Irma

TAMPA – Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week, and Florida emergency management officials are preparing for large-scale evacuations across the Sunshine State not seen in seven years.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Milton to make landfall near or south of the Tampa metro as a Category 3 hurricane . The latest track shows Milton barreling over Florida's highly populated Interstate 4 corridor and Interstate 75, which includes Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Hurricane Ian caused deadly devastation and a storm surge in 2022 across parts of Southwest Florida. A local state of emergency is in effect for Lee County, an area that suffered major impacts from Ian.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie encouraged residents and visitors to heed the warning if told to leave.

"I urge Floridians to finalize your storm preparations now; enact your plan. I highly encourage you to evacuate. We are preparing, and I have the State Emergency Response Team preparing, for the largest evacuation that we have seen most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma," Guthrie said on Sunday.

Evacuations begin with landfall expected Wednesday

Florida is no stranger to the dangers of a tropical system, and like a tired but well-oiled machine, the gears are in motion to prepare residents ahead of Milton's arrival.

Sandbag distribution sites began opening across Southwest and Central Florida over the weekend, and evacuation orders have been issued for some barrier islands on the west coast.

More evacuation orders will take effect on Monday, giving residents plenty of time to safely leave ahead of Wednesday's forecast landfall. However, those in flood-prone areas, manufactured homes and RV parks are asked to consider making plans to leave before they are ordered to do so.

A mandatory evacuation order will be issued for Anna Maria Island at noon on Monday. Pinellas County issued mandatory evacuation orders for hospitals and healthcare facilities in Zones A, B and C, and Manatee County issued evacuation orders for Zones A and B.

Florida's Evacuation Zone map can be found by clicking the link here and a list of evacuation orders can be found by clicking here. Many areas in Florida's Big Bend region, where Hurricane Helene made landfall, are still listed under evacuation. However, orders for Milton are beginning to file in on Sunday as the forecast comes together.

School districts along the Southwest Coast, including Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Sarasota and Manatee counties announced closure plans this week. A full list of school closures can be found here.

Orange County, where Orlando, Disney World, and Universal Orlando theme parks are located, has set up sandbag destruction sites, which will begin operating on Monday. Also, in Central Florida, Osceola and Marion County school districts will be closed to students and staff on Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Milton is expected to become a major hurricane early this week. The hurricane is forecast to bring a life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rain to the state by midweek.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said it's still too early to tell the exact landfall and impacts, but the forecast is clear on one point. Milton will bring more rain to an already-waterlogged Florida, and everyone should be prepared for potential impacts.

"The bottom line is we have a high-level threat on the entire west coast of Florida," Norcross said. "Everyone in the Peninsula, Florida, Jacksonville to Cedar Key to Key West to Miami and especially the west coast, needs to be on high alert here and absolutely informed of local instructions."

Will Florida theme parks close for Milton?

On rare occasions, Florida's major theme parks will close because of tropical weather. With the current forecast placing rain and wind impacts from Milton over the I-4 corridor by midweek, theme park officials said they are monitoring the storm but have yet to announce closures.

"Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," Disney said on Sunday.

Universal Orlando issued a similar statement.



"At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather," Universal Orlando said.

As of Sunday afternoon, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland have not issued statements on Milton.