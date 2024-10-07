Will Disney World and Universal Orlando be closed for Hurricane Milton?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida theme park officials are monitoring Hurricane Milton's forecast, but most have yet to announce closures ahead of a forecast landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday as a major (Category 3 or higher) storm that will put heavy rain and hurricane-force winds over the Interstate 4 corridor, home to Disney World and Universal Orlando.



On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando were operating under normal conditions, according to statements posted to both websites.

"Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," Disney said.

Legoland Florida in Winter Haven announced on Monday that it would close on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Winter Haven is located between Orlando and Tampa, about one hour from each city.

Storm surge from Milton is expected to top what Tampa experienced during Helene, with up to 12 feet forecast.

Legoland said hotel operations continue with limited capacity.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa both remain open and "continue to monitor conditions and the path of Hurricane Milton."

SeaWorld Orlando said its staff are taking precautions "to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time."

All Florida theme parks are in the midst of Halloween and fall-themed events that run into the night. Those events continue as planned on Monday, according to websites for SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort.

Even if the theme parks remain open or open quickly, getting to those destinations may be hard over the next week.

Orlando International Airport, the closest major airport to Disney World and Universal Orlando, will cease commercial passenger and private operations on Wednesday.

Tampa International Airport will suspend all flight operations on Tuesday morning in preparation for Milton's arrival and remain closed until it is safe to resume operations, airport officials said.