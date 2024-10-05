Tracking Milton: Spaghetti models, forecast path, live radar and more

Residents in Florida are preparing for the third hurricane strike of the season following landfalls of Debby in August and Helene in September.

Tropical Depression Fourteen quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton and will eventually become a hurricane over the coming days as it makes its trek towards the state’s west coast.

Cities such as Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville are all in the forecast cone.

Here’s the latest information on Milton in the Gulf of Mexico.

KNOW YOUR ZONE: FLORIDA EVACUATION MAP SHOWS WHO WILL HAVE TO LEAVE BEFORE A HURRICANE STRIKES

Live Radar Updates

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



What is the latest for the storm?

Tracking soon-to-be Milton

(FOX Weather)



Forecast cone

Forecast cone

(FOX Weather)



Forecast computer models

Spaghetti forecast models

(FOX Weather)



Expected rainfall forecast for Florida through Thursday

Rainfall estimate

(FOX Weather)



When to prepare for future Hurricane Milton