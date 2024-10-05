Tracking Milton: Spaghetti models, forecast path, live radar and more
The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Hurricane Milton to make landfall on Florida’s west coast. The region is especially vulnerable to storm surge. Cities such as Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville are all in the forecast cone.
Residents in Florida are preparing for the third hurricane strike of the season following landfalls of Debby in August and Helene in September.
Tropical Depression Fourteen quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton and will eventually become a hurricane over the coming days as it makes its trek towards the state’s west coast.
Here’s the latest information on Milton in the Gulf of Mexico.
KNOW YOUR ZONE: FLORIDA EVACUATION MAP SHOWS WHO WILL HAVE TO LEAVE BEFORE A HURRICANE STRIKES
Live Radar Updates
What is the latest for the storm?
Forecast cone
Forecast computer models
Expected rainfall forecast for Florida through Thursday
When to prepare for future Hurricane Milton
