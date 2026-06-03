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Flash flood threat rises in Miami as tropical moisture and warm temperatures grip Florida

Let's take a look at how ongoing storms are impacting prediction market expectations, brought to you by Kalshi, for Miami's low temperature on Wednesday.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
Summer-like temperatures continue to sweep across south Florida. What will the high temperature be in Miami on Wednesday? Segment sponsored by Kalshi.  00:32

Mercury rising in Miami as temperatures continue to climb across south Florida

Summer-like temperatures continue to sweep across south Florida. What will the high temperature be in Miami on Wednesday? Segment sponsored by Kalshi. 

MIAMI, Flo. – Deep tropical moisture is fueling flash flood threats in Miami and other parts of Florida as warm temperatures take hold across the Sunshine State.

With yet another day of potential flash flooding threatening South Florida, a south-moving cold front collides with a deep plume of tropical moisture.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

(FOX Weather)

A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat exists on Wednesday for most of the Treasure and Gold coasts—including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami—for minor urban flash flooding.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Rain totals across both coasts in South Florida will be around 2 inches, though where storms set up, rain totals could reach 5 inches.

FILE - Miami Beach. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

FILE - Miami Beach.

(Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group  / Getty Images)

Let's take a look at how the ongoing storms are impacting prediction market expectations for Miami's low temperature on Wednesday.

While Miami's high temperature is expected to reach the mid-80s, temperatures will only fall to around the mid-70s overnight, making for a warm low in the South Florida city.

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