Massive explosions, fires force evacuations near Symrise Chemical Plant in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Several neighborhoods have been evacuated, and many others were told to shelter in place after multiple explosions and a massive fire were reported at the Symrise Chemical Plant in Brunswick, Georgia, early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners, the incident was reported just before 4 a.m., and at least three neighborhoods have been told to evacuate.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Those neighborhoods include Hickory Bluff, Royal Oaks and Satilla Shores, and a shelter has been opened for evacuated residents in Hickory Bluff and the Sanctuary Cove areas, according to the Camden County Emergency Management Agency.

In addition to evacuation orders, communities within a 3-mile radius of the plant have been told to shelter in place.

"The plant has been evacuated, and multiple explosions have been reported," the Glynn County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "More potential evacuations are being coordinated."

Several fire crews have been sent to the scene, including a hazmat team from Jacksonville, Florida.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners said one firefighter received minor injuries while responding to the incident.

After getting word of the explosions and fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp instructed emergency management officials to direct all available state resources to assist local first responders.

"As the situation develops throughout the day, Marty and I are asking our fellow Georgians to join us in praying for this community and the brave first responders actively battling this fire," Kemp said in a statement. "Continue to consult local news and public safety officials for any updates."

Air quality and winds are a concern

"One of the things we look at when this happens is, of course, the air quality and winds when we're talking about a massive explosion," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar. "We have all of that smoke and debris that gets lofted in the air."

Minar said that air quality reports are still good so far, and there are calm winds across the area.

THE AIR QUALITY INDEX EXPLAINED

As of Monday morning, winds in the area are light, between 5-10 mph.

Emergency officials and forecasters will continue to monitor the wind speed and direction to determine if there is any additional danger to people in the area.