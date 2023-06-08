Maryland air quality tracker: Very Unhealthy AQI threatens Baltimore with hazardous haze from wildfire smoke
While wildfire conditions have improved in the New York City area and New England Thursday, the wildfire smoke has made its way down the I-95 corridor through Philadelphia and into cities like Baltimore and Washington.
Thick smoke billowing into the United States from Canada is moving into Washington D.C. where Air Quality Alerts remain in effect across the area.
BALTIMORE - An eerie orange haze has been blanketing much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic due to massive wildfire smoke blowing into the U.S. from Canada, and while conditions have improved in the New York City area and New England Thursday, the wildfire smoke has made its way down the I-95 corridor through Philadelphia and into cities like Baltimore and Washington.
Image 1 of 37
The Lincoln Memorial is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. A Code Red Air Quality Alert, for unhealthy and unsafe air, is in effect Wednesday for the Washington area. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 37
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 37
WASHINGTON - JUNE 7: Wearing protective face masks, U.S. Park Rangers stand at the base of the Washington Monument on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 37
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the World War II Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 37
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Hazy skies are seen over Arlington, VA as people are seen near the Potomac River on Wednesday June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Smoke from wildfires in Canada have darkened the skies and effected the air quality in some of the United States. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 37
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: Visitors walk along the Iwo Jima Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 37
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: A commercial airplane takes off over the Iwo Jima Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 9 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 10 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 11 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 12 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 13 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 14 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 15 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 16 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 17 of 37
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 18 of 37
A view of smoky sky as air quality fell to dangerous levels due to Canada's wildfires, according to reports from the National Weather Service, in Washington DC, United States on June 07, 2023.
(Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency)
Image 19 of 37
You can faintly see Washington, DC landmarks smogged by smoke in the distance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
( )
Image 20 of 37
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: The Lincoln Memorial, pictured from Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday.
(Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
Image 21 of 37
The Manhattan skyline is seen during sunrise amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires on June 08, 2023 in New York City.
(Michael M. Santiago)
Image 22 of 37
People take photos of the sun as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(ANGELA WEISS/AFP)
Image 23 of 37
A view of New Brunswick, New Jersey with the Raritan River on June 7, 2023. The skyline is covered in a thick blanket of smoke.
(Kyle David)
Image 24 of 37
A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
(New York Yankees)
Image 25 of 37
A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
(New York Yankees)
Image 26 of 37
People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Image 27 of 37
The Statue of Liberty is surrounded by smoke in New York City. June 7, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency)
Image 28 of 37
Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023.
(David Dee Delgado)
Image 29 of 37
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Image 30 of 37
Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023.
(Debbie Burkhoff)
Image 31 of 37
Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(Pam Ng)
Image 32 of 37
( )
Image 33 of 37
The US Capitol, from right, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The US Northeast faces another day of choking smoke from forest fires across eastern Canada with air quality alerts stretching from New York and New England to South Carolina. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
( )
Image 34 of 37
People stand in a park as the New York City skyline is covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, 2023 in Weehawken, New Jersey. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Image 35 of 37
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 36 of 37
Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
(NWS Binghamton)
Image 37 of 37
The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Because of this, millions of Americans across the region have been placed under air quality alerts because of the hazardous conditions.
What is the current air quality level in Maryland?
Current air quality levels in the eastern half of the U.S. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (FOX Weather)
With the exception of far western Maryland, most of the state has been placed under "Unhealthy" Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, with some areas, like Baltimore, being placed into "Very Unhealthy" and even "Hazardous" levels.
The air quality may continue to deteriorate as wildfire smoke continues to push farther south during the day on Thursday.
The air quality index ranges from 0 to 500 and has six color-coded categories to correspond to a different level of health concern.
(FOX Weather)
A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.
According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.
The Air Quality Index we know it today was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years, but the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.