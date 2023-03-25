South faces severe weather threat through the weekend

The threat of severe storms is expected to march into the weekend with a frontal boundary that will move slowly over the region and allow additional storm development.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from eastern Louisiana through South Carolina for the increased threat of severe storms on Saturday and a similar but elevated level on Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center said quarter-size hail and damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat through the weekend, but the chance of an additional tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Happening now

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia. The watch is in effect through 5 p.m. EDT.

The SPC said the greatest threats from the storms are damaging winds and large hail. The threat of a pop-up tornado is possible but is not extremely high.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch





All shower and thunderstorm activity is south of the frontal boundary, meaning if the front passes your community, conditions will likely dry out.

Sunday forecast

A front that caused deadly tornadoes on Friday and storms on Saturday across the South will gradually slow and work its way back northward.

The FOX Forecast Center said this will allow for a severe weather threat that will extend from the Texas-Louisiana border through Georgia on Sunday.

The threat zone does include some communities that were hit hard by Friday's severe weather outbreak.

Sunday severe weather threat





"On Sunday, we stretch the threat back into Mississippi, Louisiana and back into the places that are recovering from a devastating and deadly tornado outbreak that started in Rolling Fork, Mississippi," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar. "Jackson is in the red for that likely risk of severe weather through the afternoon."

All severe hazards appear possible, but the FOX Forecast Center said hail and damaging wind gusts are the most likely.

Another severe weather threat exists mid-week

Another storm system that is expected to impact California and the West will trek across most of the country and produce showers and thunderstorms across the southern Plains during the second half of the upcoming workweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said the threat zone is still evolving but will likely include parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on Thursday.

The forecast will continue to be refined as the event draws closer and confidence grows for which communities will be under the threat for hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.