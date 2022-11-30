New York City, Boston among airports seeing major delays, cancellations Wednesday

Strong winds are triggering major delays along the East Coast Wednesday, delaying flights and forcing some airlines to cancel.

The FAA halted all flights taking off headed for LaGuardia Airport in New York through the early afternoon. By mid-afternoon, the FAA put the New York airport into a ground delay. That delays takeoffs of planes headed to LaGuardia instead of stopping them from taking off.

HOW A WEATHER DELAY ON A FLIGHT COULD PUT MONEY BACK IN YOUR WALLET

Most flights, FlightAware.com estimates, will be delayed over 2.5 hours. Departure delays stretched from 31 to 45 minutes, and they will likely increase.

Newark Liberty International Airport is reporting over 3-hour delays for inbound flights.

WORST US AIRPORTS FOR FLIGHT DELAYS

These are the current airline stats with growing delays.

(FOX Weather)



FlightAware's Misery Map shows the New York area leading the pack with delays and cancelations. Washington, D.C. airports are not far behind, along with Boston Logan International Airport.

HOW WEATHER HUNDREDS OF MILES AWAY CAN WREAK HAVOC ON AIR TRAVEL

Cities along the northeastern seaboard have increasing delays and cancellations as a cold front moves through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



A cold front sweeping across the Northeast is bringing strong winds and rain. Gusts won't drop off until late evening for New York.

Winds will hang tough in the Boston area. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the area through 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Boston Metro area can expect southerly winds blowing 15 to 30 mph and gusting 40 to 50 mph ahead of the front. As the front passes, winds will shift to the west. The NWS advises that the strongest winds will be Wednesday evening and again during the day on Thursday.

Keep on top of weather and delays on the FOX Weather app. The free FOX Weather livestream is also available 24/7 on the website and app and on your favorite streaming platform. The FOX Weather Update podcast also provides weather information for the entire country.