Deadly 6.2 quake hits off west coast of Japan
The quake was centered in the waters about 100 miles west-southwest of Niigata off the coast of Honshu, leaving at least one dead and 13 injured. But there are no reports of any tsunami-related impacts from the jolt.
NIIGATA, Japan — Western Japan was jolted by a strong earthquake Friday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead.
The USGS measured the quake with a magnitude of 6.2 centered in the waters about 100 miles west-southwest of Niigata off the coast of Honshu, at a depth of about 5 miles. There are no reports of any tsunami threats.
The Associated Press reports that in addition to one dead there are at least 13 injured and several buildings with damage from the quake, which struck at 2:42 p.m. local time (1:42 a.m. EDT).
Updates to follow as more details become available.