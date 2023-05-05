Search
Deadly 6.2 quake hits off west coast of Japan

The quake was centered in the waters about 100 miles west-southwest of Niigata off the coast of Honshu, leaving at least one dead and 13 injured. But there are no reports of any tsunami-related impacts from the jolt.

NIIGATA, Japan — Western Japan was jolted by a strong earthquake Friday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead.

The USGS measured the quake with a magnitude of 6.2 centered in the waters about 100 miles west-southwest of Niigata off the coast of Honshu, at a depth of about 5 miles. There are no reports of any tsunami threats.

Japan Earthquake

A 6.2 earthquake struck off Japan's west coast on Friday May 5, 2023.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

The Associated Press reports that in addition to one dead there are at least 13 injured and several buildings with damage from the quake, which struck at 2:42 p.m. local time (1:42 a.m. EDT).

Updates to follow as more details become available.

