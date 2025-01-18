Southern California faces renewed fire threat due to expected increase in Santa Ana winds

LOS ANGELES – Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop across Southern California during the first half of the workweek, heightening wildfire dangers in a region still coping with the last significant firestorm from nearly two weeks ago.

Many communities from Santa Barbara, through Los Angeles County, and into San Diego are expected to be under fire weather alerts as the combination of low humidity and gusty winds leads to an elevated fire risk that is expected to last at least until Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard, California, sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph downwind of the mountains.

Additionally, relative humidity values are expected to plummet to less than 10%, which will allow vegetation to quickly burn if flames break out.

"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would threaten life and property," meteorologists warned.

Wildfire threat

(FOX Weather)



DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 27 FROM CALIFORNIA FIRES AS RETURN HOME FOR THOUSANDS OF EVACUEES UNCERTAIN

A series of wet winters, followed by a sudden dry spell since last spring, has set the region up for a period of active fire weather that is usually seen during the summer and fall.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, only 36% of the Golden State is officially in a drought, but the conditions are affecting all of Southern California.

Since the start of the year, Los Angeles has seen a rainfall deficit of nearly 2 inches of precipitation, with San Diego closer to an 1-inch deficit.

The 2025 rainfall deficits do not tell the whole story, as both cities are closer to 6 inches and 4 inches in the red since July.

Authorities warn that the lack of precipitation has caused the underbrush to significantly dry out, leading to increased fire risks.

Residents living near wildland areas are urged to take precautions, such as forming a defensible space around their homes and preparing an evacuation plan, should additional fires ignite in the coming days.

What we know about the fire threat

(FOX Weather)



34 MINUTES OF TERROR: ALTADENA COUPLE RECOUNTS DESPERATE ESCAPE FROM DEADLY EATON FIRE

Similar weather conditions earlier in the month helped spread a series of wildfires in Los Angeles County, which destroyed more than 40,000 acres and led to the deaths of at least two to three dozen victims.

Wind gusts upwards of 100 mph complicated firefighting efforts during the initial start of the blazes, which allowed the wildfires to quickly spread out of control north of Los Angeles.

Local authorities reported more than 12,000 structures were destroyed in the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, leading to the event being labeled as one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history.

Investigators have not released a cause for the major blazes, but due to the absence of lightning in the area, agencies such as the ATF have focused on the role humans may have played in starting the infernos.

According to a congressional report, 89% of the country’s wildfires between 2018 and 2022 were human-caused, with debris burns, utility equipment and acts of arson being common ignition sources.