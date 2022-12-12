Logan nightmare: Hundreds of Delta passengers stranded on tarmac for hours amid Boston snow

BOSTON – Several Delta Air Lines passengers had to spend hours on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport Sunday night, then hours more stuck in baggage claim into Monday morning as wintry weather blew through eastern Massachusetts.

Passengers with three different Delta Air Lines flights told FOX 25 Boston their plane was unable to reach the gate after arriving in Boston, with delays reaching two to three hours or more.

"Everybody was very upset, of course," passenger Bianca Bazina told FOX 25 after arriving from Atlanta. "But not much you can do when they are literally not letting you off the plane."

Light snow fell at Logan Airport for about seven hours Sunday night, with 0.9 inches of accumulation reported by the National Weather Service. Temperatures were in the upper 20s.

Airport officials brought in portable cots, and at one point, more than 100 stranded passengers were in the baggage claim area of Terminal A.

"We stayed on the cots, we didn't sleep on the cots," said George Herndon, who was on his way to Ireland before his connecting flight in Boston was canceled. "We're not at a hotel because Delta said they don't provide hotels because flights are canceled due to weather. It is kind of ridiculous that you see all the canceled flights there, then you look outside, and you go, 'there's not really any snow so, what's the deal?'"

"We apologize to our customers who were inconvenienced and delayed due to winter weather in Boston," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Weather. "The event combined with deicing delays lead to backups for departing and arriving flights. We are working to recover our operation and resume a normal flight schedule throughout the day."

FlightAware reported 39 flight cancelations at Boston's Logan Airport in the past 24 hours, stretching into Monday morning.

Storm wreaks havoc on Massachusetts roads

It wasn't just those traveling by plane facing headaches in the snow. Dozens of crashes were reported in Worcester, Massachusetts, some 45 miles west of Boston, as the snow fell and roads glazed over.

FOX 25 reported Worcester police responded to more than 50 crashes Sunday. City officials said there wasn't a lot of snow, but the first accumulations made roads slick amid heavy traffic full of holiday shoppers. Snowfall observers around the Worcester area measured 1-3 inches of snow.

There were no serious injuries reported.