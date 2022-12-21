Live views: Christmas week blizzard slams Midwest, Great Lakes with arctic blast

Millions across the Midwest and Great Lakes are under winter storm alerts as a Christmas week blizzard morphs into a bomb cyclone.

The arctic blast is already having a major impact on holiday travelers as airlines are facing extreme weather conditions, and drivers could face life-threatening temperatures if stranded.

Winter weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service from the central and northern Plains eastward to the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the interior Northeast.



A Blizzard Warning is in effect in portions of southwestern Minnesota, and additional Blizzard Warnings could be issued later in the week.

FOX Weather is sharing live views of the developing blizzard with cameras across the Midwest showing the active wintry conditions in Minnesota and Illinois.

Watch the live stream in the video player at the top of this story to see live views as snow continues to fall and potentially record cold settles in by Christmas.

It already looks like a winter wonderland in Maple Grove and Centennial Park, Minnesota, and a blanket of snow has covered Freeport, Illinois.

The Christmas week winter storm will begin explosive intensification over the Midwest on Thursday as an arctic cold front moves east, and it is expected to become a bomb cyclone over the Midwest late this week.